

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Rot-Weiss Koln claimed the first EHL ticket from Germany for this season as they beat nearest rival Uhlenhorst Mülheim 4-1





They led from start to finish with Marco Miltkau scoring five minutes in; it proved the only goal of the first half. Christopher Zeller doubled the advantage in the 41st minute and Christopher Ruhr’s stroke made it 3-0 by the end of the third quarter.



Jan Fleckhaus scored their third goal in a five-minute spell before Lukas Windfeder pulled one back near the end from the corner.



Rot-Weiss head coach André Henning said afterwards: "I thought we were very strong in the first half. We were very focused, stable and Mülheim had a minimal chances.



“Unfortunately, we left behind two corners and two or three good scoring opportunities. After the break, the structure from both teams was not as good, it was more back and forth. But to win against a strong opponent like Mülheim in a top game 4-1 is really strong."



Rot-Weiss also welcomed back Timur Oruz after a long spell out injured as they moved six points clear with one round of games to go.



Mülheim are second with Mannheim third after a 4-4 draw with Harvestehuder THC. The draw confirmed HTHC’s place in the top four, meaning the line-up for the playoffs has been confirmed but who plays who will be determined next weekend.



Euro Hockey League media release