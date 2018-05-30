

©: Wac/fotobyhofer



Scotland and Belarus were the big winners in the Euro Hockey League’s final ranking positions following the conclusion of the 2017/18 European club competitions.





Grange’s victory in the EuroHockey Club Champions Trophy last week, a result that was enough to lift Scotland up one place in the rankings list into eighth space.



It means that Scotland will get two spaces in the EHL next season with Ireland – who dropped from sixth place to ninth – seeing their quota reduced to one place.



Belarus were the other side to prosper with HC Minsk’s third place finish at the Trophy event, combined with Stroitel Brest’s fifth place, being enough to lift their country above Wales into 12th on the ranking list.



This brings with it one EHL spot in ROUND1 next October in Barcelona. It will be the fourth season that Belarus has had a representative in the EHL, the last being in the 2013/14 campaign.



Of the other movers, France moved up to an all-time high of fifth place, overtaking England in the rankings with Russia also moved up a place into seventh.



As such, the breakdown of EHL spots now sees the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Spain have three places, France, England, Russia and Scotland with two and Ireland, Poland, Austria and Belarus with one.



At this stage, as many as 18 clubs have already claimed – subject to ratification by their national federations – tickets to next season’s EHL.



From top ranked the Netherlands, national champions SV Kampong and AH&BC Amsterdam are bound for the KO16 while HC Oranje-Rood will play in ROUND1.



In Germany, Rot-Weiss Koln booked their ticket to the EHL as regular season champions. Who takes up their next two spots will be decided at the end of season playoffs on June 3 and 4.



From Belgium, KHC Dragons and the Waterloo Ducks – returning for the first time since 2015 – have KO16 places while Royal Leopold are in ROUND1 for their fourth EHL campaign.



Spain are awaiting their third EHL place. Real Club de Polo have one via the regular season while Club Egara won the Copa del Rey. The third ticket will be battled out between Junior FC, Club de Campo and Atletic Terrassa at the Spanish final four next weekend.



France have the same representation as the past four years with Saint Germain the national champions going to the KO16 and Racing Club de France ROUND1.



England’s Wimbledon travel to Barcelona for ROUND1 once again in their fourth EHL season. Surbiton – having declined their invite season – are eligible to go to the KO16 as national champions.



Russia’s Dinamo Kazan (KO16) and Dinamo Elektrostal (ROUND1) qualified by virtue of their performances in late 2017.



Grove Menzieshill are set to make their EHL debut in the KO16 with Grange qualifying for ROUND1 for a fourth time representing Scotland.



Also in ROUND1 are Ireland’s Three Rock Rovers with the Polish, Austrian and Belarussian champion to be confirmed.



** To view the EHL nations ranking list, click here



Euro Hockey League media release