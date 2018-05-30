

Scotland Over 40s



Scotland Over 40’s stepped up this weekend playing in a home nations tournament, showing commitment, focus and drive from the start of the tournament right through to the final match minutes. Up against rivals; Ireland, England and Wales, they kept their cool managing to score some crackers of goals, showing they were not a side to be messed with.





Scotland opened the tournament against Ireland and started strong, scoring in the first 14th minutes with Richard Forsyth reacting sharply and successfully at a penalty corner chance. Another penalty corner goal was gained by Calum Wood shooting right into the back of the net bringing Scotland into a 2-0 lead. Ireland didn’t take this well, fighting back scoring a great strike to goal, going into half time with the scoreboard sat at 2-1. The second half saw Owen Hadden get his name on the score sheet extending Scotland’s lead to 3-1. Shortly after, Ireland managed to score another goal but Doug Nicol stepped up to the plate, scoring right at the end of the third quarter restoring the two-goal advantage. The fourth quarter saw plenty of scoring opportunities however the score remained 4-2 all the way to the final whistle. This proved a good start to the tournament with some passages of dominant play at times showing real promise within the group.



The second match of the tournament was one of high intensity from the get go. With 10 minutes on the clock, Wales managed to get a goal, much to the disbelief of the Scotland players. However, if anything this gave Scotland more incentive than ever before to win. Ross MacPherson took the first opportunity and scored a fantastic goal on the 24th minute from a well worked field goal. By the second quarter of the first half, Scotland were showing obvious signs how they were not a force to be reckoned with. Colin Moulson, quickly followed by a second goal from Ross MacPherson saw Scotland gain a 3-1 lead. The second half saw Doug Nicol scored a fantastic field goal wrapping up the game with Scotland winning 4-1.



The final match of the series was against England, deciding who would be taking home the trophy. England was quick of the mark, scoring 2 goals in the first 39 minutes. The game itself was a challenge with England able to have the upper hand. However, Calum Wood scored a cracking strike from a converted penalty corner in the 53rd minute, putting optimism in the Scotland side and further the scoreboard to 2-1. Unfortunately, England did not let this optimism last forever, being able to score a further 3 goals, ending the game 5-1.



Overall, it was a very encouraging performance for the Scotland Over 40’s side with some assured performances across the pitch as well as an obvious strong team dynamic which is promising as they prepare for the World Cup later this summer.





