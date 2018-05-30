



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– GR1T is a habit. It’s a choice. It’s an effort, a willingness to be vulnerable to fail over and over again, to get up. GR1T is the ability to push yourself beyond the perceived possible. To be better. To be the best. It’s embedded in their DNA, the footprint and they are on a quest for greatness.





GR1T looks like success and failure. GR1T sounds like praise and tough conversations. GR1T feels like sacrifice and fulfillment. GR1T looks like certainty. GR1T is an identity; the thumbprint they leave on all they touch. It is their mission, purpose and agenda.



GR1T looks like living in discomfort. GR1T is doing one more rep than last time. GR1T is welcoming the negative inner dialogue. GR1T is digging deep to find the hidden reserves you never knew existed. It is about trying and failing but remaining patient. It is about self-reflection and honest introspection.



They are a team of 28 women, all striving for the best, all fighting for the same dream. They may be different in age, but they all train to reach the same result. They all have different personalities but have a shared passion for the same sport. They may come from different areas, but they are all proud to represent the same country.



There are less than two months until the U.S. Women’s National Team takes the field at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London for first game of the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup and they will have one goal in mind – to be the best they can be. As the days tick nearer, the preparation gets tougher, becomes more focused, attention to every small detail has vamped up as each of the 28 women strive for a spot on the final roster.



In an effort to inspire fans to follow the USWNT’s journey from now through the World Cup, USA Field Hockey has created an inclusive campaign, #Gr1tForGlory. This will encompass all things World Cup including how the USWNT earned their bid, history of the event, how USA did in 2014, athlete profiles and more.







How USA Earned Their Ticket to the World Cup in London



2018 marks the ninth all-time appearance for the USWNT in the World Cup. The road to London was one marked by perseverance which was stamped with an exclamation mark last summer at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa. Ranked as the second highest FIH Hero World Ranked squad in their pool, then-No. 6 USA finished with six points to qualify for a quarterfinal matchup with Japan. A goal by Michelle Vittese (Cherry, N.J.) late in the third quarter proved to be the deciding factor in a 1-0 USA victory, which propelled them into the semifinals, as well as a guaranteed bid to the FIH Hockey World League Final in Auckland, New Zealand and the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup as one of the top-five squads of the tournament.



What was described as a "never say die" performance in the final match against Germany, where a late penalty stroke by USA forced the game into a shootout that the red, white and blue clinched 3-2. That GR1T has followed USA through 2018 as one of field hockey's biggest stages is just a few short weeks away.



USFHA media release