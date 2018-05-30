Patrick Espejo





South American Games (2018mODESUR) Cochabamba 2018: Argentina vs. Uruguay. Photo: Ernesto Zelada/Xpress Media.



Argentina and Brazil also won their games against Uruguay and Peru, respectively.





The first day of the tournament, which will classify the champions to the Pan American Games Lima 2019, was attended by the president of the Pan-American Hockey Federation, Alberto Budeisky, by the Bolivian Minister of Sports, Tito Montaño, and by the president of the South American Sports Organization (Odesur), the Paraguayan Camilo Méndez.



The first game of the tournmament was between Argentina and Uruguay “The Atlantic Classic”. Argentina imposed its best collective game and its great definition. Juan Catán got three of the five goals that Argentina scored, along with Martin Ferreiro and Marc Ganly. Agustín Rivero scored for Uruguay.



Brazil and Peru showed up at the second game of the day. Peru, with a new coach, did a good defensive job and took risks at times. In one of those attacks Sebastián Dennison (43 ') was able to capitalize the attack and scored. But the Brazilians did not give up. They pressed the defensive zone of Peru, and generated non forced errors that Matheus Borges first and Lucas Paixao (at 53 'and 54') capitalized.



Chile scored 8 goals in thier first game. During the first minute of the match, Martín Rodríguez scored 1-0 over Paraguay. The power was evident throughout the match with three more goals by Rodriguez, added to the goals of Fernando Renz, Matias Esparza, Pablo Purcell and Axel Troncoso.



The result places them on the top of Group B (better goal difference than Brazil)



BOLIVIA MAKES HISTORY



El cierre del día 1 en el hockey de Cochabamba no pudo ser más histórico. Bolivia jugó el primer partido internacional de su historia, y lo hizo ante regular cantidad de aficionados que llegaron al estadio curiosos de descubrir un nuevo deporte. El seleccionado local tuvo chispasos de buen juego y despertó varios gritos de la tribuna con acciones de riesgo en el arco rival.



The final gmae of day 1 in Cochabamba hockey could not be more historic. Bolivia played the first international match of its history, and did it infront of tons of fans who came to the stadium curious to discover a new sport. The local team did a really good job.



But they were facing Venezuela, known by a fast game . Andy Adrián, scored 4 of the 10 goals for his team.



The second day of the tournament will be played on Thursday. At 9:00 Peru vs. Paraguay; 11:00 Chile vs. Brazil, 13:00 Uruguay vs. Bolivia and 3:00 pm Venezuela vs. Argentina.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release