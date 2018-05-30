XI South American Games Cochabamba 2018 (M) - Day 1
Cochabamba (BOL)
Results 29 May
ARG v URU (Pool A) 5 - 1
BRA v PER (Pool B) 2 - 1
CHI v PAR (Pool B) 8 - 0
VEN v BOL (Pool A) 12 - 0
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Venezuela
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|0
|12
|3
|2
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|4
|Bolivia, Plurinational State of
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|-12
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chile
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|3
|2
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Paraguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|-8
|0