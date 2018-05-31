Nigel Simon



National men’s team duo, Shaquille Daniel and Marcus James were among the goals as Defence Force upstaged two-time defending national champions Petrotrin when the T&T Hockey Board Men’s Championship Division Outdoor season flicked off at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua on Saturday night.





No Outdoor Championship Division competition was contested last year and this year’s late start was due to the unavailability of the playing surface at Tacarigua as a result of electrical issues experienced by the facility, followed by the cleaning of the artificial surface, which was in productive use for 11 months.



However, both teams seemed as ready as can be for action as Petrotrin which captured the last two titles contested in 2015 and 2016 took the 17th minute through Arielle Bowen, only for teenager Justin Beharry to reply for Defence Force two minutes later.



The see-saw battle swung back in the Oilmen favour courtesy a 20th-minute goal from Jonathan Williams, but with five minutes Daniel drew Defence Force level at 2-2, the half-time score.



Christopher Mc Key handed Defence Force’s its first lead in the 42nd minute and six minutes later James made certain of all three points, with his team’s fourth item.



Earlier on at the same venue, Paragon also began its Men’s Championship Division campaign with a 3-0 defeat of Notre Dame.



National forward Kiel Murray opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Tariq Singh and Christian John added second-half items in the 42nd and 52nd minutes respectively.



And on Sunday, national forward, Teague Marcano netted the first hat-trick of the season in Malvern’s 7-1 whipping of Notre Dame.



Marcano got his goals as early as the tenth, 46th and 47th minutes, the last a penalty-stroke while his international team-mate Kieron Emmanuel added a double in the 24th and 30th minutes.



Teague’s cousin, Aidan Marcano (35th) and Daniel Byer (43rd), another national team member in the Malvern line-up added one each in the one-sided contest after Englishman, Huw Stevens had briefly tied up the score at 1-1 for the Dames in the 24th minute.



In the lone Women’s Championship Division match contested on the weekend, Harvard Checkers’ Selena Hodges, 60th-minute strike, her second of the match, salvaged a 2-2 with Shandy Carib Magnolias.



Hodges had fired Checkers into a shock 1-0 lead in the eight before St Francis University and national women’s team pair, Samantha Olton, 28th and Brianna Govia, 37th netted to put Magnolias ahead.



However, Magnolias was made to rue their missed effort when Hodges netted with the final flick of the match to earn her team a share of the points.



This season, the Men’s Championship Division will be contested over one round of competition and the Women’s Championship Division over two rounds to cater for the preparation and participation of the national senior teams at the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games from July 20 to August 3, 2018 in Barranquilla, Colombia. The local season will continue at Tacarigua on Thursday.



Results



May 26

Trinity Women

Paragon 2 (Keima Gardiner 29th, Danielle Thompson 38th) vs Harvard Checkers 0

Trinity Men

Fatima 5 (Justin Pascall 12th, 55th, Quinn Clarke 6th, Jhardel Elcock 42nd, Roshan Hamilton 60th) vs Carib 0

Shape 3 vs Petrotrin 0 - by default

Men’s Championship

Paragon 3 (Kiel Murray 19th, Tariq Singh 42nd, Christian John 52nd) vs Notre Dame 0

Defence Force 4 (Justin Beharry 19th, Shaquille Daniel 24th, Christopher Mc Key 42nd, Marcus James 48th) vs Petrotrin 2 (Arielle Bowen 17th, Jonathan Williams 20th)

May 27

Trinity Women

Police 2 (Kolette Walters 8th, Susie Pierre 22nd) vs SC Magnolias 0

Trinity Men

Malvern 3 vs Notre Dame 0 - by default

Veterans

Malvern 6 (Atiba Whittington 38th, 40th, 56th, Dwain Quan Chan 18th, 60th, Anthony Marcano 42nd) vs Defence Force 3 (Kirth Davis 30th, Keshen Johnson 38th, Nicholas Wren 39th)

Women’s Championship

SC Magnolias 2 (Samantha Olton 28th, Brianna Govia 37th) vs Harvard Checkers 2 (Selena Hodge 8th, 60th)

Men’s Championship

Malvern 7 (Teague Marcano 10th, 46th, 47th pen, Kieron Emmanuel 24th, 30th, Aidan Marcano 35th, Daniel Byer 43rd) vs Notre Dame 1 (Huw Stevens 24th)



The Trinidad Guardian