

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Herakles coach Darren Bisley says that when the dust settles on the Lier club’s maiden EHL season, they can be proud of their efforts, reaching the FINAL4 at the first attempt.





They beat both Atletic Terrassa and Real Club de Polo in the KO16 and KO8, advancing to the FINAL4. There, they were beaten 6-2 by Kampong in the closing 10 minute by a Bjorn Kellerman goal.



In the BRONZE MATCH, they led with less than two minutes to go before Rotterdam scored in the dying moments. They thought they had a final corner but it was annulled on video review.



“At the moment, a little bit sour with no medal,” he told the EHL website. “We were really good in all our games, really stood up to the show and handled it well. We were brave and showed some really courageous hockey against extremely good teams. We will be disappointed for a little bit without a medal but when we reflect on it, we will be really proud.



“Rotterdam have a lot of international quality and we defended really strong for a long time. They had enough quality to eventually nip us on the line; I am not sure exactly what happened in the last video referral – I couldn’t hear it – but we didn’t really get that little bit of luck again but we will get over it.”



And Bisley is hungry for more EHL competition, adding: “It’s a shame we only had two events; we would have loved to have three but not playing in ROUND1 meant nobody really knew us. We end with two wins, two losses from our four games.”



For next season, Herakles will not be in the EHL but they have added some high profile players with New Zealander Stephen Jenness moving from Daring while Argentinean Juan Cruz Aguilero also moves to Lier.



Jake Smith is returning to New Zealand and Jerome Legrand is retiring.



Euro Hockey League media release