

Peter and John Jackson following Ireland’s recent 2-1 win over Germany. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Peter Jackson was given the perfect send-off as he was recognised for his incredible contributions to Irish hockey in the wake of the men’s recent 2-1 win over Germany.





He has formally retired from his wide variety of high-level management roles for 15 years as part of a lifetime involved in the sport, a truly special volunteer for hockey.



Peter has been involved in hockey since the 1970’s as a player, coach, manager, administrator and supporter. He started hockey life as member of Collegians HC with spells at Cloughfern and Parkview before settling at Mossley HC.



As a coach, he was successful in winning the British Police Championships in successive years in 2003 and 2004 with PSNI Ladies.



He has volunteered for many roles in provincial and national hockey having managed junior age group and the senior men’s team since 2003.



Under his tenure, the Irish men have risen to 10th in the world, won a number of trophies, including the Champions Challenge II, Celtic Cups, qualifying for Rio Olympics and, most recently, qualified for the World Cup to be held in India later this year.



He was a member of Hockey Ireland’s Board of Directors, remains a Tournament Official and member of the Hockey Ireland Discipline panel. On occasions, he can still be found blowing a whistle for Mossley’s junior teams



He has a great interest in military history and has assisted In research for a number of books as well as being a volunteer at the ‘The Hockey Museum’ in Woking, England.



Peter is passionate about indoor hockey having played it at a more youthful age. He has travelled Europe wide to spectate and sees the distinct advantages it bring to young players technical development and transference to the outdoor game.





Peter Jackson with the Irish senior men’s team with whom he was manager for the guts of a decade. Pic: Adrian Boehm



He enjoys other sports but of recent can be found idling most of his time in retirement on the North Coast. His most dubious claim to fame is that he played hockey with Brian Caruth at school, who lacking pace, always volunteered to mind the sticks where he could be more vocal to his left back.



On a personal note, The Hook has also been very grateful for all of Peter’s help in working with the Irish team, dating back to Wrexham in 2009 in the European B division.



Placed in side-by-side university dorm rooms, ours were always the last lights on in the corridor for that tournament, giving a great insight to the long hours he put in to make sure everything was in place for the players the next day.



A truly great, unsung hero of the recent success on the world stage.



The Hook