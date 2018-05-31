Ireland’s Under-21 men ran up four wins from five in New York as they beat Japan and USA twice each with Julian Dale scoring 16 times in the process.





They started off with a 3-1 win over Japan with Dale scoring a hat trick before following up with an 9-0 win against the USA in their second tie, scoring three times in the first 12 minutes to set the tone.



Dale ended up with another hat trick with Callum Robson, Conor Empey, David Rae, Geoff Cole, Sam Grace and Keith O’Hare all scoring.



Their second tie against Japan ended with a 4-1 successs, Dale with a third successive triple while Annadale’s Adam MacAllister got the other.



Dale added another five to his weekly total in a 7-0 victory over the hosting USA, MacAllister and Rae getting the others.



And the week on the pitch was completed with the closest tie of the series, losing out 6-5 to Japan, Dale adding two more with MacAllister, Cole and Luke Witherow on the mark.



The group will next play in a six nations event in Antwerp later this summr.



The Hook