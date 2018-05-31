Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: After a long and circuitous route coaching the junior team and the women’s team, Harendra Singh is, finally, back at the helm of India’s men’s hockey team. Depending on how one looks at it, the timing is either impeccable or horrendous since his coaching acumen will be constantly under scrutiny given the array of high-profile tournaments lined up this year. First up is the Champions Trophy next month, which will be followed by the Asian Games and then the biggie — the World Cup. Harendra, passionate about the game, prefers to see his anointing as a challenge.





On the sidelines of the national camp, the chief coach, who took over from Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne recently, spoke on his team, players, expectations and more…



Excerpts:



How has the shift from coaching the women’s team to being at the helm of the men’s team been?



I have worked with the men's teams for many years. So for me, the transition is not difficult. I know every player, in and out. It's very smooth coming from the women's team to the men's.



Three coaches in two years… Will it tactically confuse players?



First, there is no difference in the philosophy of hockey and coaching. Some coaches like to play an attacking game, some prefer to be defensive, some like zonal marking and others man-to-man marking. The boys know what is required. What we need to do is find modalities that suit players. I'm not going to drastically change the structure. I am only looking to improve the playing style and make minor adjustments.



What will these adjustments be?



We need to work on scoring goals. Another major area we need to work on is defending in our circle and ensuring we do not concede penalty corners. After the change to four quarters, the game has become very fast. Strength and speed is the main criteria. There's a thin line between winning and losing and the time has come to breach that line.



Does Hockey India’s ‘hire and fire’ routine put pressure on you?



My career began in September 1998. I've seen everything — the best and the worst of Indian hockey. I always say the pressure is on Harendra and I'm ready to shoulder it. Once you become a national coach, be it cricket or hockey, there is pressure because a huge responsibility has been entrusted upon you. My logic is simple: If you are successful why would the federation fire you?



Do you subscribe to a player-driven approach?



For me, it's always about the team. Individuals can express their opinions but the core group will decide if it's practical.



Do you think you have enough time to make a difference in Asian Games?



It's a big opportunity and I'm ready for it. I have three major tournaments and it's a great chance to prove myself.



.. And the Champions Trophy?



It's a big opportunity to test our players and help prepare for the Asian Games. It's the best six warm-up games we'll get. Last time we finished with silver and I want that winning mentality.



Opponents seem to have sorted the penalty corner specialists. Will you go back to the drawing board to work on it?



Any team that can convert 28-32% of PCs is usually on the podium. About Rupinder (and why he was not effective at CWG), we must understand that once you earn a reputation, you are on the radar of rival teams. They all know you are a lethal drag-flicker and start preparing to stop you. A few teams at the CWG executed a very good defensive structure. So the time has come for us to attempt some variations. We need to confuse the opponent about whether we're taking a direct shot or going indirect. One of the best examples is Germany. They always mix it up and mess with the mind of the opponent. India is the only country with three or four drag-flickers in one team. So, we need to work on the indirect variations too.



There has been a lot of chopping and changing in the team. Will that continue?



I'm only looking at fitness and form. There is no excess baggage. We have a World Cup in our backyard. It's a huge opportunity for the players and the public. From 1975 till today, we have not even played in the semifinals of a World Cup. All 48 should start thinking about making history. Why can't such a talented bunch of players do it? They should want to be part of history in front of their country with a billion people watching.



The Times of India