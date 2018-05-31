NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 18-member Indian Men’s Team who will take part in the final edition of the prestigious Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018, The Netherlands starting 23 June 2018.





The team will be led by ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh under whose captaincy the Indian team created history in the previous edition by clinching the silver medal after a tense final encounter with World No.1 Australia. It was India’s first podium finish at the Champions Trophy in 34 years.



“I think that was the closest we came to winning the Gold and most importantly beating Australia. Though we had to settle for a second place, it was a memorable tournament. This time too, we want to make it a memorable one as it’s the last edition of the prestigious event,” stated skipper PR Sreejesh.



Sreejesh will be joined by youngster Krishan Pathak as goalkeeper while India’s defence will see the experienced Birendra Lakra make a comeback into the squad. He will be joined by drag-flickers Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas along with Surender Kumar and debut player Jarmanpreet Singh who earned a place in the core group after a stupendous domestic season.



India’s midfield will be formed by stalwart Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam and the talented Vivek Sagar Prasad. The forward line will feature SV Sunil, Ramandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Sumit Kumar (Jr).



“The team is a good mix of youth and experienced players. Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 is an extremely important tournament for the players to showcase their firepower as the team for the forthcoming Asian Games in Jakarta will be picked basis performance at the XXI Commonwealth Games and the Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018,” stated Chief Coach Harendra Singh without mincing words on the importance of the tournament.



India’s aim will be to finish on the podium to set the momentum right ahead of major International events such as the Asian Games in August and the much-awaited World Cup in Bhubaneswar 2018 starting November.



“While this team will be put to test against another Asian powerhouse Pakistan who we will face in the Asian Games, Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 will provide the ideal platform to see where we stand against higher ranked teams like Australia, Belgium, The Netherlands and Argentina in the lead up to the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018,” Singh added.



India will begin their campaign at the Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 against rivals Pakistan on 23 June 2018.



