By Ijaz Chadhry



PHF recently acquired the services of renowned Dutch hockey coach Roelant Oltmans for the national team.





He made an immediate impact. At the Commonwealth Games though Pakistan ended seventh but there were a lot of positives. The green shirts remained undefeated throughout achieving creditable draws against teams rated much higher. Mostly, they came from behind to draw level. After quite some time, the Pakistan team displayed some real game plan.



Oltmans earned major international coaching honours with his native Netherlands. His first distinction was with the Netherlands women’s team. Under his coaching, they won the 1990 World Cup. Next he was with the men’s team. Netherlands, the great hockey loving nation, had lifted the men’s World Cup in 1973 and 1990. But they were yet to win the coveted Olympic gold. Women had won it in 1984. It was under Oltmans guidance that a nation’s dream got materialized and the men finally had the Olympics gold in 1996. Two years later, the Netherlands also won the World Cup. Then he moved to soccer and served as the technical director for the Dutch professional club NAC. Oltmans added another feather in his cap as he saw NAC promoted to Eredivisie, the top tier of Dutch soccer.



Coming back to hockey, he was appointed Pakistan’s coach. During his stint there, Pakistan were fifth at the 2004 Olympics; they have not been able to finish above seventh since then. Next, it was home again, as the coach of the Dutch national men’s team. He did this role until 2008.



Before taking over Pakistan’s national side, Oltmans was in India. His initial assignment was Performance Director. After two years, in 2015, he was made the head coach of the national team as well. In 2016, on his request, he was relieved of his duties as the performance director and worked only as the head coach until September 2017.



When he joined the Indian national team in 2013, they were ranked 13th in the world. During his time, the team rose to no 6.



At the Commonwealth Games, Oeltmans wasn’t satisfied with the physical fitness of the Pakistani players. On his recommendations, the PHF hired the renowned Australian physical trainer Daniel Barry.



Champions Trophy in Breda, Holland, 23 June-1 July, is Pakistan’s next appointment. In the first phase of the preparation, under the supervision of Daniel Barry, a physical conditioning camp for the probables, was conducted at Abbottabad from May 1-15.



Oltmans talks about what next?



“At the CW games, I was pleased with the skills of the Pakistani players but the fitness standards were unsatisfactory. At the Abbottabad camp, Barry put the boys through rigorous physical training and they showed a lot of improvement. Hopefully, this progress is also translated on the pitch.



The camp training for the Champions Trophy is planned in two phases, in Karachi and Netherlands.



“The two week camp in Karachi is already in progress after which the 33 probables will be reduced to 22 who will fly to the Netherlands on June 4. There, the squad will be based at Noordwijk in the Western Netherlands.



It will help in acclimatization. We have also arranged specialized training for two vital areas. Famous goal keeper trainer Dennis Van de Pol, who provides consultation to the top Hoofdklasse (Dutch premier league) clubs, has been hired. The legendary drag flicker Bram Lomans, Netherlands’ double Olympic gold medallist and scorer of 140 international goals will polish the Pakistani drag flickers.



There will also be practice matches, three against Austria and one versus the Netherlands. Then the final 18 for the Champions Trophy will be named.



Hence, a well prepared Pakistani side should enter the last edition of the Champions Trophy.”



You mentioned about satisfaction with the ‘skills’ of these players. Kindly elaborate?



“The boys have what we call the inherent oriental abilities such as the stick work, close ball control and body feints, among others. Still, some basics such as stopping and receiving require improvement.



It is imperative that they adapt to the system i.e. everyone should know his role within the team and also as per the situation. They should follow the game plan. The boys appear to be quick learners as seen at the CW games after just two week camp.”



Where you see Pakistan at the Champions Trophy?



“At the time of signing the contract, I had made it clear that I target the Asian Games, in August, and the World Cup, in December. This Champions Trophy is a six team event. The 13th ranked Pakistan would play sides ranked 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th in the world. Hence, we should only hope for respectable results in these games and may be a win or two”.



What about the Asian Games?



“At the Asiad, Pakistan will be aiming for the gold as that would mean automatic qualification for the 2020 Olympics. That said, it won’t be an easy task as all the other teams will be targeting the same.”



And the World Cup?



“Pakistan is in a tough pool with Netherlands (WR: 4) Germany (WR: 5) and Malaysia (WR: 12). As per the format, only the pool winner is guaranteed a quarter final berth with the next two sides needing to win a cross over.”



Does that mean you will focus against Malaysia?



“No. We will take it match by match. When the World Cup arrives, Pakistan should be capable of springing some surprise.”



About the reasons for the decline of Pakistan hockey



“A lot needs to be done in the development area. It seems the nurseries have shrunk. I visited Sialkot the other day. Now, Sialkot has provided Pakistan hockey with great names in the past but I was surprised during my visit to the main club/academy. The boys were simply going through the motions without any proper guidance.



At Lahore, at least Dar Hockey Academy and Rana Zaheer Academy are doing a good job.. Gojra, of course, has been providing quality players. There must be some other. But the hockey culture in Pakistan is not the same as it used to be. More pockets should be focused. Make good training programmes, implemented by qualified coaches well versed with the modern methods.



He has now taken over Pakistan who are placed 13th….it remains to be seen.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



