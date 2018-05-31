By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia raised their game in the fourth Test hockey match but still went down 2-1 to Argentina at the Mar Del Plata, Argentina.





It was the fourth straight defeat for national chief coach Stephen van Huizen’s men in the Test matches.



Reigning Olympic champions Argentina won the first three matches (1-0), (6-1) and (7-2).



In the match played on Tuesday, it was the first time in four matches, Malaysia took a lead through veteran striker Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (pic) in the 14th minute.



But the South American champions came back strongly to convert two penalty corners within a space of four minutes.



Maico Casella equalised in the 42nd minute and four minutes later Nahuel Salis scored the winning goal.



The Malaysian defence had conceded 16 goals in four matches and managed to score only four goals.



Stephen said the first two quarters were played in quite foggy conditions but the situation improved in the next two quarters.



“There was much better communication and determination by the players as they fought hard for every ball.



“We defended well as an unit and managed to score first through a field goal by Tengku Ahmad in a one-to-one situation with the goalkeeper,” said Stephen.



“They came back strongly in the third quarter but we held firm and the game was pretty even although they raised their tempo to try and get an equaliser.



“In the third quarter, they came down hard at us but unfortunately towards the end of the quarter they scored off a penalty corner drag flick, which sailed past goalkeeper S. Kumar.



“We substituted Kumar to allow goalkeeper Muhd Hairi (Abdul Rahman) to play the last quarter. We were careless to concede a penalty corner in the first 17 seconds of the fourth quarter and Argentina converted.



“We kept fighting to the end but couldn’t get the equaliser. It was a much improved performance by my players,” said Stephen.



Malaysia went to Argentina to play six Tests matches in preparation for the Asian Games in Jakarta from Aug 18-Sept 2.



The winner of the Asian Games gold medallist will gain an automatic berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.



The Star of Malaysia