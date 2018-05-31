Macarena Ilabaca - PAHF





South American Games (2018mODESUR) Cochabamba 2018: Argentina vs. Peru. Photo: Oscar Munoz Badilla



Cochabamba. Argentina played an excellent game, tried all of their variants and ended up beating Peru 21-0 in the first game of Cochabamba’s South American Games 2018.





The ‘Leonas’ didn’t gave Peru an opportunity and pressed them through out all the game.



In that line of triumphs, Chile also left happy and with positive results. 'Las Diablas' by Sergio 'Cachito' Vigil won 5-0 against Paraguay.



The day was, for the second consecutive day, a historic one for Bolivia’s hockey. They played a good game against Uruguay despite the 6-0.



The first day of women’s tournament, had a constant and cheerful crowd.



CHILE BETWEEN GOALS AND EXPERIENCE



Chile managed to win by five goals, in a match that was almost entirely dominated by the 'Diablas'.



It was a match that was useful to know the court, their resistance to height and also to ensure the first place in group B.



The goals were converted by Chileans Manuela Urroz (2), Agustina Solano, Camila Caram and Kim Jacob.



ARGENTINA OVERTAKES PERU



With six goals by María Campoy, four by Milagros Fernández, three by Agustina Albertarrio and Julieta Jankunas Argentina had a dream debut. They dominated the game. Priscilla Jardel scored two goals, as well as Agustina Alonso, Sofia Toccalino and Agustina Gorzelany.



Peru made some circle penetrations and even a had a penalty corner, however it was not enough to score a goal against 'Las Leonas'.



URUGUAY WINS AGAINST THE LOCALS



Last game of the day, the locals had a great support of hockey fans, however it was not enough to overcome Uruguay, who scored 6 goals and won the game.



Anastasia Olave (2), María Teresa Viana Ache (2), Cecilia Casarotti and Soledad Villar scored for Uruguay.



The women's will continue their tournament on Friday, June 1 : 11:00am Paraguay vs Bolivia, at 1:00 p.m. Brazil vs Argentina and at 3:00 p.m. Uruguay vs Chile.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release