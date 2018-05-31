Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Mazon

XI South American Games Cochabamba 2018 (W) - Day 1

Published on Thursday, 31 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments

Cochabamba (BOL)

Results 30 May

CHI v PAR (Pool B)     5 - 0
ARG v PER (Pool A) 21 - 0
URU v BOL (Pool B) 6 - 0

Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 21 0 21 3
2 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 21 -21 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3
2 Chile 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
3 Paraguay 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0
4 Bolivia, Plurinational State of 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.