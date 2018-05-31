XI South American Games Cochabamba 2018 (W) - Day 1
Cochabamba (BOL)
Results 30 May
CHI v PAR (Pool B) 5 - 0
ARG v PER (Pool A) 21 - 0
URU v BOL (Pool B) 6 - 0
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|0
|21
|3
|2
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|-21
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Uruguay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Chile
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|3
|Paraguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|4
|Bolivia, Plurinational State of
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0