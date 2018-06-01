Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Coaching E-Newsletter #7 DEVELOPING Coaches and Players

Published on Friday, 01 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 23
Purpose: Bridge the gap between Soft Skills and Hard Skills

By Shiv Jagday

Core Themes covered in this issue

Tactical: How to connect the soft passes coming from the Primary Play Making Space (PMS) and Secondary Play Making Space (SPMS), into goals with a short quick back swing hit.

Technical: Developing specific techniques to score first time field goals from these soft passes, via a mini hit or push on the run.

Video clips: Supporting the core themes of this issue.

Training Method Tips: How to develop a young hockey player in becoming a prolific goal scorer, in this specific game situation.

Food for Thought: Gentle touch passes v/s Rough, Forceful & Power based passes.

Motivational Quotes: Ancient old Strategic Rules which can still be applied in life and sports by San Tzu.

