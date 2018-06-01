Local schools have a blast at regional girls hockey festival.



Nicholas Zaal





Anna Mungle of De La Salle Holy Cross College and Ivy Goso of Greenside High School compete at the Spar Hockey Challenge. Photo: Nicholas Zaal



Three local schools competed in the Spar Hockey Challenge at Fourways High School on 27 May.





After a series of action-packed 20-minute matches, Northcliff High School finished fifth at the girls’ hockey festival.



De La Salle College and Greenside High School took sixth and 10th places respectively.



The event was competitive but also fun. In-between matches, players had a chance to interact with their opponents, practise with them in the indoor arena, or even eat boerewors rolls together.





Stacey Farinha of De La Salle Holy Cross College looks to take the ball upfield during their game against Greenside High School. Photo: Nicholas Zaal



“We have invited the strong schools as well as some development teams that do not normally get to play in big fixtures,” said event organiser, Josie Miella.



“You can see there are no heads down on the field because even when one team is winning easily, the players know it is just 20 minutes and they can jol again.”



She said friendship was the winner on the day.



