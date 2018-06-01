KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior hockey team will feature in a six-nation tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, from July 14-21.





The tournament is part of their preparation for the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru from Oct 14-21.



The other teams to feature in Antwerp are Britain, India, Ireland, Holland and hosts Belgium.



Coach Nor Saiful Zaini said the tournament would be the first competition for his players.



“It will be a good preparation as we will get to play against top teams from Europe like Holland, Britain and Belgium and World Juniors defending champion India,” said the former international.



“Although the tournament is for junior players aged below 21, each country is allowed to include six players who are below 23.



“We might include a few players from the national senior team who are below the age of 23 to play in the tournament.



“But I have to get the approval of national chief coach Stephen (van Huizen) to release the players for the tournament,” said Nor Saiful.



Among the national senior players in this category are Muhd Farizal Jazlan, Muhd Najib Hassan, Muhd Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi, Muhd Amirol Aideed Mohd Arshad, Syed Muhd Syafiq Syed Cholan and Norshafiq Sumantri.



Stephen is unlikely to release the players as the national senior team are going to Australia in July to play a few Test matches in preparation for the Asian Games in Jakarta from Aug 18-Sept 2.



The Star of Malaysia