



Hockey Ireland today announce that Craig Fulton, head coach of Ireland men’s hockey team, is stepping down from the role. Fulton has been at the helm of the Green Machine since 2014 and is moving on to pastures new as assistant coach to the Belgian men’s national team.





Fulton’s record speaks for itself and his history-making tenure has seen Ireland win a European bronze medal, qualify for the Olympics Games and most recently qualify for the upcoming World Cup. Fulton said “It has been an absolute honour and a pleasure to have been Head Coach of the Irish mens team since 2014. Great teams are made up of great individuals and I am very proud to say that this has been the case with the players that I have been fortunate enough to coach.



I am proud that the Irish Mens Team, together with the support of the Irish hockey community made history. To David Harte and the Irish mens squad all the best for the World Cup and beyond, may this team continue to inspire the next generation of hockey players”.



Fulton’s final match series in charge will come in June when Ireland face France in 3 matches in Cork. Following that series the current team assistant coaches Jonny Caren, Kai de Jager and John Bessell will lead the side as Hockey Ireland begin the recruitment process.



Fulton was quick to acknowledge those coaches and the other members of the backroom team “Thank you to all the Irish Senior Mens staff from 2014 to date, none of the progress would have been possible without your drive and dedication. I would also like to thank Hockey Ireland, Sport Ireland, Sport NI and the Olympic Council of Ireland for the unwavering support, long may it continue so as to help push the team forward yet again.



I look forward to taking on a new role with the Belgium Hockey Federation in the near future and I am excited about the new challenges that lie ahead”. Commenting on Fulton’s decision, Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels said “We would like to thank Craig for all he has done for the Green Machine and Irish hockey as a whole over many years. We understand and respect his decision to move on to Belgian Hockey, and thanks to the structures he has put in place we are confident the senior men’s team will continue to thrive and make history. We wish Craig every success in his new role and all his future endeavours”.



Irish Hockey Association media release