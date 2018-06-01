Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: As a teenager, when Jarmanpreet was picked by Punjab Warriors for the 2015 Hockey India League (HIL), he was touted as a star defender in the making. He had been part of the 2013 Junior World Cup camp and was also among the probables for the 2016 edition of the tournament, which India went on to win at home.





But his career hit a major roadblock in February 2015 when he failed a random dope test during HIL. After his samples tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, a metabolite of nandrolone (an anabolic steroid), he copped a two-year ban after it was established at a National Anti-Doping Agency hearing that the prohibited substance in his body was not intentionally injected.



Jarmanpreet had contested that the failed test was a result of an injection administered by a medical practitioner in his home town, Amritsar, for lower back pain in December 2014.



Playing for ONGC after his ban ended last year, the 23-year-old turned in many match-winning performances that caught the attention of Hockey India’s high performance director David John. After figuring among the 50 core probables recently, the Punjabi made the Indian team for the Champions Trophy, which was announced on Thursday.



Speaking about Jarmanpreet, John told TOI, “Credit to Jarmanpreet for not giving up and to ONGC for keeping faith in him. It is the responsibility of each player to be aware of doping violations. It is unfortunate that as a naïve youngster he went to a doctor who was unaware of banned substances and Jarmanpreet paid a heavy price for it.”



John said they watched Jarmanpreet since he returned from the ban. “I’ve watched him play in the inter-petroleum tournament and at the senior Nationals. What I saw was a supremely fit player with outstanding skill sets. He is an attacking defender who plays smart hockey. We wanted to give him an opportunity to rebuild his career and Champions Trophy offers that opportunity. It is an important tournament for him with the Asian Games and World Cup scheduled this year. He was among the top 2-3 players at the selection trials. I’m glad the boy did not give up on hockey and his dreams.”



