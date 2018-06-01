Lakra, Ramandeep also included for Champions Trophy



Shreedutta Chidananda





Sardar Singh.



Veteran midfielder Sardar Singh was recalled as Hockey India named an 18-member squad for the Champions Trophy on Thursday. The experienced pair of Birendra Lakra and Ramandeep Singh was also brought back while uncapped 21-year-old Jarmanpreet Singh was called up for the first time.





Sardar appeared to have reached the end of the road when he was left out of the Indian team for the HWL Final and Commonwealth Games but the 31-year-old seems back in favour under Harendra Singh. Lakra and Ramandeep had not been part of the CWG squad either.



“The three of them have earned their place in the team,” said the chief coach. “They have shown improvement and proven their fitness. It’s not that they are there because I have selected them.”



Rupinder Pal Singh and Kothajit Singh have been left out of the side but Harendra stated that they had been rested and not dropped.



“We have rested Rupinder because it’s a chance to try out Jarmanpreet Singh. Kothajit has been rested because we want to take a look at Lakra. We will have healthy competition and a bigger pool of players for the Asian Games.”



Rupinder’s absence leaves Harmanpreet Singh as India’s only experienced penalty-corner specialist, but Harendra was not concerned.



“Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas have proven themselves in the HIL. In the absence of Rupinder, it is an opportunity for all three,” he said.



The Champions Trophy will begin in Breda in the Netherlands on June 23, with India to start its campaign against Pakistan.



The team: Goalkeepers: P.R. Sreejesh (capt.), Krishan Bahadur Pathak; Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas; Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Sardar Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad; Forwards: S.V. Sunil, Ramandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit Kumar (Jr.), Akashdeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh.



