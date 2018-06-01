

Lexi Sabatelli on her Scotland debut – Photo by Mark Pugh



Ireland won the first game of the Celtic Series 1-0 with a late penalty corner winner.





Robyn Collins won her 50th cap in a contest that was saw Scotland match the World Cup bound Irish team throughout the game. There were also debuts for Glasgow School of Sport’s Lexi Sabatelli and Fran Lonergan.



It was an even and competitive opening to the match with both sides battling hard for possession.



Early doors Lucy Lanigan fought for the ball and slotted a delightful pass through for Lorna Cruickshank, but the ball got away from the forward as she tore into the Irish D.



Ireland won the game’s first penalty corner early in the second quarter but Katie Robertson was out like a shot to block the effort and keep the scores level.



Ireland began to get a foothold in the match and attacked the Scotland D, but they found the Tartan Hearts rear guard solid as the half ended at stalemate.



Into the second half and Scotland battled for the ball on the half way line and Katie Robertson sent Charlotte Watson running down the right; she picked out Sarah Jamieson who turned and smashed the ball low and just wide of the left post.



Ireland won a penalty corner and had Scottish bodies throwing themselves at the ball, but Lizzie Colvin battered her shot wide of the right post.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Then as Scotland pressed forward Lanigan stole the ball on the edge of the Irish D and Robertson let fly from an angle but narrowly missed the target.



As the third quarter reached a close Lexi Sabatelli chased the ball down into the right corner of the pitch and zipped a pass across goal, but Lanigan diving at full stretch couldn’t connect.



The fourth was end-to-end with both sides seeking victory. Lucy Camlin in goal for Scotland made a superb diving save to her right from a penalty corner to keep the lead from Ireland.



Ireland then took the lead from a penalty corner despite a brave attempt to stop it on the line. Naomi Carroll was the scorer for 1-0.



Scotland battled to the end but Ireland held on for the first win in the Celtic Series. The teams play again on Saturday at 15:00 before the final match of the series on Sunday at 11am.



Scottish Hockey Union media release