Patrick Espejo / PAHF





South American Games (2018mODESUR) Cochabamba 2018: Chile vs. Brazil. Photo Oscar Munoz Badilla.



Cochabamba.In the second day of Cochabamba’s South American Games 2018, Chile and Argentina won their matches today and secured a place in the semifinals of the tournament that will qualify for next year's Pan American Games in Lima. The other two places will be defined on Saturday when the last games of the group stage are played.





In a really intense game Chile beated Brazil. The two goals of Axel Troncoso and one from Fernando gave Chile the 3 goals of the victory. 'La Roja' unbeaten and with no goals against.



In the last game opf the day, Argentina, had to work more than planned, rotate the ball and generate opportunities to finally generate a 3-1 over Venezuela. Martín Ferreiro opened the score 20 'and Alan Andino in the minute 23 gave Argentina the second goal. The third goal came by a well executed penaly coprner by Tomás Bettaglio. Andy Adrián in a good collective action discounted for Venezuela.



IT WAS A TIE



Peru and Paraguay opened the day with a very even game, and with both teams working hard on defense. It was a close match until Federico Ruétalo (Paraguay) broke the 0-0 with a good touch over goalkeeper Felix Mafferetti. Two minutes for the end, Sebastián Dennison capitalized a penalty corner and scored for the Peruvians . The 1-1 meant the first point for both teams.



BOLIVIA EXCITED THE CROWD



Numerous public came to the facilities of the auxiliary field of Felix Capriles and by the time Bolivia jumped into the field for its second international match, this time against Uruguay, the stadium was crowded. The fans sang songs to encourage their players who made a great game, with a lot of order and a great physical display .



But the Uruguayan experience allowed them to take advantage. The goals of Gabriel Ferreira, Diego Laborde (penalty stoke), Agustín Rivero and Federico Iglesias gaved Uruguay a 4-0 that meant their first points in the South American Games and a chance to get in the semifinals.



The men's hockey tournament will continue this Saturday. 9:00am Brazil vs. Paraguay (Group B); at 11:00 am Argentina vs. Bolivia (Group A); 1:00pm Peru vs. Chile (Group B) and at 3:00pm Uruguay vs. Venezuela (Group A). The two best placed of each group will play the semifinals (1st vs. 2B and 2nd vs. 1B). The teams that occupy the third and fourth places in their series will also face each other in to define 5th to 8th positions.



The hockey at the Félix Capriles de Cochabamba will continue tomorrow with the second day of the women's tournament



Pan American Hockey Federation media release