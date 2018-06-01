XI South American Games Cochabamba 2018 (M) - Day 2
Cochabamba (BOL)
Results 31 May 2018
PER v PAR (Pool B) 1 - 1
CHI v BRA (Pool B) 3 - 0
URU v BOL (Pool A) 4 - 0
VEN v ARG (Pool A) 1 - 3
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|6
|2
|Venezuela
|2
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3
|10
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|4
|Bolivia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|-16
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chile
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|6
|2
|Brazil
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|3
|Peru
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|Paraguay
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|9
|-8
|1