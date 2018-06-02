PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Twenty of the top adult club teams from all over the United States will compete July 20-22 in the second annual United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) Adult National Championship, a USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event, in the Philadelphia area. Each team qualified locally from their community to compete in this year's event. Listed below are some of the men’s and women’s teams that will face off against the reigning champs, Greenwich FHC, who won both the men’s and women’s divisions in 2017:





Women's Teams



Baltimore Field Hockey Association (BFHA), Baltimore, Md.

Blackouts, Boston, Mass.

DC Dragons, DC Metro

Miami Surf, Miami, Fla.

NEFHA Champion, New York, N.Y.

Olympic Club, Northern California

Philly Premier Field Hockey Association, Philadelphia, Pa.

Rovers (Greenwich), New York, N.Y.

Strikers, Lancaster, Pa.

Triangle FHC, North Carolina



Men's Teams



DC Dragons, DC Metro

Dallas FHC, Texas

Greenwich FHC , New York, N.Y.

Miami Surf, Miami, Fla.

Minuteman, Boston, Mass.

NEFHA Champion, New York, N.Y.

Philly Premier Field Hockey Association, Philadelphia, Pa.

San Jose Khalsa , Northern California

Triangle FHC, North Carolina



USFHL will host the Adult National Championship at The Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, Pa. and Drexel University in Philadelphia. The event will include an All-Star Game and karaoke social. The 2018 USFHL Adult National Championship is sponsored by Anikan Sports, RXBAR, Penn Monto, AstroTurf and Harrow Sports.



USFHL is the new national league where adult competitive communities throughout the United States will compete to be National Champions. More than that, USFHL is designed to grow the game for adults by encouraging local hockey competition, is led by local field hockey leaders and will support adult hockey with technology to improve organization and ease of participation. The main goal is to grow adult engagement and participation in local clubs, associations, leagues, tournaments, and open field hockey.



For more information, check out www.usfhl.com, follow USFHL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/USFHL and Instagram @usfhl. For questions, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to find out how your community can get plugged in for 2019.



USFHA media release