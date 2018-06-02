SALAMANCA, Mexico – The U.S. Men’s National Team is among five nations set to converge and compete in the Hockey Series Open (HSO) at the Cancha de Hockey Siglo XXI in Salamanca, Mexico. With just four days remaining until the opening game of the tournament, the USMNT enters as the highest FIH Hero World Ranked team at No. 26 as they face new and familiar foes from the Pan American region.





Costa Rica (Unranked)



The Hockey Series Open will be the first major international competition for Costa Rica in 2018. The unranked team took part in the Hockey 5’s Central American Games in early December where they finished second behind Guatemala. Overall, the team posted a goal differential of eight through five games, winning all their matches until the final to go 4-1-0.



No. 39 Mexico



The host nation recently participated in the 2018 Youth Pan American Championship, placing second in their pool with seven points (2-0-1). In the U-18 hockey 5s style tournament, Mexico lost in the finals against Argentina. Four players on Mexico’s HSO roster participated in the second-place finish in early March, including goalkeeper Jesus Perez. Perez, one of the youngest players on Mexico’s squad, who averaged less and a goal allowed per game throughout the tournament.



The team has shown improvement since the men’s Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa., where Mexico placed seventh. In the final match of the tournament in August, it was another young player, Maximiliano Mendez, that scored the lone goal in the contest against Venezuela on a penalty corner opportunity early on. Leading the charge is veteran and team captain, Roberto Garcia, who has been a stellar individual in several of Mexico’s international competitions and currently boasts the highest international caps on the team with 123.



Just two years ago in the same city and setting, Mexico squared off with USA at the FIH Hockey World League Round 1, where USA prevailed 2-0.



No. 73 Panama



Panama also participated in the Central American Games this past December finishing third behind Costa Rica and Guatemala. The squad was very young with each participating player earning their first international caps. Among them was Angelo Boodie, who led all players in the Central American Games with 12 goals in six games. He is among the most experienced Panamanian players in terms of international caps (31) alongside Manuel Correa (32) and team captain Ademir Montenegro (32). The trio were also part of Panama’s qualifying efforts for the Central American and Caribbean Games in Kingston, Jamaica last November, where the squad finished last.



No. 66 Puerto Rico



Puerto Rico’s last major competition was also the Central American and Caribbean Games Qualifiers. Despite being outscored in their first two matches 7-1, the team persevered to rally convincing victories over Panama and Guatemala in the following days. The pair of wins set Puerto Rico up for a 3rd/4th place matchup with Guatemala once again. An early score by team veteran Joseph Agosto and a follow up by Gilberto Monserrate proved to be the deciding factors in a 2-1 victory.



No. 26 United States



It has been a busy and intense past few months for the USMNT. After one of the most successful calendar years of competition in 2017, USA hopes to keep that surge on the rise as they set their eyes on Salamanca. The Hockey Series Open is one of the biggest international events on the team’s 2018 schedule, and comes on the heels of extensive training across the European continent in April and early May. The USMNT began that tour in Neuss, Germany with three training sessions and a pair of scrimmages against a local club. After that, USA headed to another training camp in The Netherlands.



USMNT Hockey Series Open Schedule:



Wednesday, June 6 USA vs. Costa Rica 12:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 7 USA vs. Puerto Rico 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 9 USA vs. Mexico 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 10 USA vs. Panama 4:00 p.m. ET



*Click here for the full schedule



Prior to the squad’s practices, they took part in the 5 Nations Tournament in Malaga, Spain, finishing 5th. Nick Molcsan (Wanganui, New Zealand) and Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.) highlighted USA’s scoring efforts during the tournament, one that displayed improvement from the team’s home-pitch medal performance in the men’s Pan American Cup last August.



Head Coach Rutger Wiese was quick to the point of USA’s purpose at the Hockey Series Open: to test themselves and see where they stand midway through their 2018 schedule. The squad has a handful of new faces coming into the tournament, such as Amrit Beaty (Simi Valley, Calif.) and Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), who both registered their first international caps during the 5 Nations Tournament, and Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.) and David Kristof(Darien, Conn.) who both will make their first appearance at the senior level for USA. They will join recognizable USMNT veterans like Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) and Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.).



USMNT Hockey Series Open Roster:

Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Amrit Beaty (Simi Valley, Calif.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Jaja Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.), Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.)



About the Hockey Series Open



The Hockey Series is composed of two rounds, played over two years preceding either an Olympic Games or Hockey World Cup. The competitions and subsequent qualification processes are exactly the same for both the men’s and women’s competitions in line with hockey’s ‘Equally Amazing’ ethos. From all teams competing in this round, a minimum of 15 teams will qualify for one of three separate Hockey Series Finals. Each of the Hockey Series Finals will have eight teams playing in them and will take place throughout the world, with berths into the Olympic Qualification Events up for grabs.



The USMNT’s first game is Wednesday, June 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET against Costa Rica. As part of a commitment to support the sport’s growth at all levels, these events will be available on livestream through the FIH's YouTube channel for free, giving fans instant access to hundreds more hours of hockey action from across the world.



For more information including the full schedule, results and details on the live stream, and more regarding the Hockey Series Open, visit the official event page by clicking here. #HockeySeries2018



USFHA media release