Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: In his 14-month association with Indian hockey, Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne has seen highs and lows. Coming in initially as coach of the senior women's team, he replaced Roelant Oltmans at the helm of the men's team late last year.





With his stint with the men's team abruptly halted in seven months, he surprisingly took up the offer of marshalling the women's side again.



His first assignment on return will be the five-match series against Spain beginning on June 12. The tour will serve as a tune-up event for the World Cup schedules to be held in England in July.



The 44-year-old, who was reunited with the squad last month, said he received a warm welcome from the team. "Although it was a surprise for me (being switched back to the women's team), I'm enjoying my time with the team. I'm a person who looks forward and not back."



Marijne admitted there were a few apprehensions about returning to India after his unceremonious exit from the men's side but his rapport with the women's team made the choice to comeback easy.



"Of course there was (apprehension). The phase was emotionally difficult. It's normal when you can't finish a job you wanted to finish. But I wanted to come back to India and take up the women's team assignment again, because when I left the team we shared a very good relationship and I was happy with their process and progress. That's why it was an easy discussion to return. The girls' work hard, they are disciplined and the good thing for me is that all the things I implemented before, is what they still follow. The structure has remained the same. I didn't have to make any adjustments on my return," he explained.



The chief coach didn't sound pleased with the Spanish sojourn and said it was important to keep the players fit physically and mentally.



"It is not about results in Spain, it is about being together as a team and working on the team process. We've played a lot of matches and this tour was decided before I became coach. We must be careful in Spain. We will rotate the players a lot because we don't want to overload. It is important for the players to stay mentally fresh. That's why I'm taking 20 players so we can rotate and ensure the players are fit for the World Cup."



Asked if he was weighed down by pressure, especially given his experience with the administrators, Marijne responded, "I don't feel pressure because I think the pressure is lesser when you are coaching the women's team. The players put a lot of pressure on themselves because they want to excel. They know this is a year they can create a legacy."



The Times of India