



Naomi Carroll’s late goal earned Ireland a 1-0 win over Scotland to start their run-in to the World Cup on the right note at Glasgow Green





Lucy Camlin – a former Irish underage international – in the Scottish goal was called into action early on as Carroll showcased her determination to create a shooting opportunity and draw a good early save.



The chances being created were primarily by the team in green as they dominated large periods of possession and bypassed the Scottish defence with Roisin Upton lofting aerials to Sarah Torrans on the baseline.



Upton was again on hand to test the Scottish resolve when she sent a penalty corner drag flick goalward but pacey Scottish runners cleared the danger. The Green Army continued to increase the pressure via Nicci Daly and Gillian Pinder but their efforts saw the ball ricochet off the post in the final minutes of the half.



The tone didn’t change much in the second half with Chloe Watkins winning an early penalty corner but Lizzie Colvin’s shot zipped wide.



Pinder and Zoe Wilson picked up green cards within a minute of each other but some smart play by Ali Meeke won her side another penalty corner but the play broke down at the top of the circle before Camlin’s goal could be challenged.



Daly’s skill was again causing problems as she won a further corner but Upton’s drag drew a superb diving save from Camlin to keep the game at 0-0.



The corner routines finally paid off in the 55th minute when Carroll stepped her marker to get the vital deflection, and the goal would be enough to secure the 1-0 victory.



Women’s international test match

Ireland 1 (Carroll)

Scotland 0



Ireland: A McFerran, S McCay, G Pinder, S Loughran, R Upton, C Watkins, L Colvin, N Daly, S Torrans, A O’Flanagan (captain), A Meeke

Subs: E Buckley, A Naughton, Y O’Byrne, N Carroll, H Matthews, Z Wilson, R Barry



