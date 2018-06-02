By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia did not have the services of nippy defender Mohd Faiz Helmi in the fifth Test match but still managed to hold reigning Olympic champions Argentina to a 1-1 draw in Buenos Aires, Argentina.





Faiz had to return to Malaysia to sit for his Universiti Malaya examinations, which begins today.



It was the first time Malaysia avoided defeat in five matches as they lost the first four matches 1-0, 6-1, 7-2 and 2-1.



To date, Malaysia have scored five goals and conceded 17.



On Thursday, Argentina took the lead through Nicolas Della Torre in the 12th minute off a field goal.



But penalty corner specialist Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim (pic) converted his first goal in five matches to earn Malaysia a draw.



National chief coach Stephen van Huizen said Faiz’s absence did not affect their backline.



“Overall, I’m happy with the team getting a draw as all the matches with Argentina were tough,” he said.



“We started cautiously but slowly got into the game.



“We managed to keep them under control until the 12th minute when they managed a breakaway to score.



“Despite trailing 1-0, we started to create chances and won a penalty corner which was converted by Razie off a low drag flick.”



“Argentina starting putting more pressure on us and we had to work hard. Our forwards did well to cut off their passes and goalkeeper S. Kumar, together with defenders Razie, Mohd Sukri (Abdul Mutalib) and Mohd Najmi (Farizal Jazlan) did well to stop their attempts,” said Stephen.



He said forward Faizal Saari injured his ankle after 20 minutes of play and was replaced.



“I also rested forward Muhd Haziq (Samsul),” said Stephen, who took 20 players to play the six Test matches in Argentina.



The matches are part of the national team’s preparation for the Asian Games in Jakarta from Aug 18-Sept 2.



The Star of Malaysia