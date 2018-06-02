Argentina tookover Brazil and seals their pass to semifinals. Bolivia was the BIG protagonist of the day who won his first international game.





Patrick Espejo / PAHF





South American Games (2018mODESUR) Cochabamba 2018: Uruguay vs. Chile. Photo Oscar Munoz Badilla



Cochabamba. Chile and Uruguay played a very closed game, so close that the 1-1 will force the two teams to define their places in the last day of pool games of the South American Games Cochabamba 2018.



The 1-1 reflected what was seen in the auxiliary field of Felix Capriles. A very tactical and even match, so tied was the game, that the goals came in the same minute. Kim Jacob opened the score with a penalty stroke for Chile. Lucía Lamberti (who today played 50 matches with his national team) equalized the game after a penalty corner.



Both teams are at the top of Group B, with 4 points, but with the 'Cimarronas' are in first place for the goal difference (+6 against the +5 from Chile). This Sunday, Uruguay will face Paraguay and Chile will face Bolivia.



SEMIFINALS FOR “LAS LEONAS”



Today's day had three special characteristics. A stadium with a large crowd; a strong and very offensive Argentina (today scored 12 goals against Brazil and has 34 goals in two games); and Bolivia who won the first international game.



Argentina was strong in all aspects. Although at times, Brazil’s renewed team tried to reach the goal defended by María Rossetti, they could not capitalized any situation. Agustina Gorzelany (2), Maria Campoy, Sofía Toccalino (2), Milagros Fernández (2), Julieta Jankunas (2), Priscilla Jardel (2), Victoria Sauze and Bárbara Dichiara, scored for Argentina.



Argentina will play on Tuesday June 5th to meet in the semifinals a team to be define by Sunday’s results.



BOLIVIA MAKES HISTORY



Today the South American Games had a special protagonist: Bolivia’s Women Team, which with a 4-1 over Paraguay won its first international match.



From the first quarter, Bolivia managed to dominate the game. Romina Pardo (x2), Daniela Carballo and Alicia Villarroel scored for Bolivia. The victory was celebrated loudly by the hundreds of fans.



The women's tournament will continue this Sunday 11:00 Peru vs. Brazil (Group A); 13:00 Chile vs. Bolivia (Group B); 15: 0 )Paraguay vs. Uruguay.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release