XI South American Games Cochabamba 2018 (W) - Day 2
Cochabamba (BOL)
PAR v BOL (Pool B) 1 - 4
BRA v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 13
URU v CHI (Pool B) 1 - 1
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|34
|0
|34
|6
|2
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|-13
|0
|3
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|-21
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Uruguay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|4
|2
|Chile
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|4
|3
|Bolivia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|Paraguay
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|0