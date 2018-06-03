Anwar Zuberi







KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team is set to fly to Amsterdam from Quaid-i-Azam international airport in the wee hours of Sunday to compete in the 37th Champions Trophy, being held at Breda, the Netherlands from June 23 to July 1.





The team is led by Rizwan Sr while Ammad Shakeel Butt will be his deputy.



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is sending the greenshirts three weeks ahead of the competition to help them acclimatise besides playing five practice matches.



The PHF has picked 22 players for the trip to en­a­ble the team management to raise a winning combination for the upcoming Asian Games.



Pakistan is among six teams who will feature in the Champions Trophy the other five being hosts Netherlands, Olympic champions Arge­ntina, world champions Australia, Olympic silver medallist Belgium and Asian champions India.



Team:



Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali (goal-keepers), Irfan Sr, Mubbashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt (vice-captain), Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Ali, Tasawwar Abbas, Rizwan Jr, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Irfan Jr, Arsalan Qadir, Umer Bhuttta, Rizwan Sr (captain), Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob, Aijaz, Rana Suhail and Dilber.



Officials: Hasan Sardar (manager), Roelant Oltmans (head coach), Rehan Butt, M. Saqlain (coaches), Daniel Berry (physical trainer).



Dawn