KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have an alternative plan to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if they fail to win a ticket as Asian Games champions.





The back-up plan is to qualify through the hosting of the Hockey World Series Finals in Malaysia next year.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have offered Malaysia to be host of the Men’s World Series Final. The top two teams from the World Series Finals will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said they would be bidding to host the men’s World Cup in 2022 and the women’s World Cup in 2021 as well.



Subahan said the men’s target was to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics by winning the gold medal at the Indonesia Asian Games from Aug 18-Sept 2 but if they fail, they can qualify as one of the top two teams in the World Series Finals.



“I have no doubt about the team winning the gold medal at the Indonesia Asian Games and qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics but hosting the World Series Finals and finishing top two in the tournament will be our contingency plan,” said Subahan after chairing the MHC executive board meeting here yesterday.



“FIH have approached us to host the World Series Finals and we’ll take their offer and we’re also keen to host the men’s and women’s World Cup.



“I’m quite sure we will get to host the World Series Finals. As for the World Cup, we need to do the bidding and will be in communication with FIH.”



Subahan said Malaysia had the infrastructures and facilities to host world class events.



“We’ve one of the best hockey stadiums in the world, good hotels and transportation. We’ll not have problems to win the bids,” said Subahan.



Malaysia last hosted the men’s World Cup in 2002 where they finished eighth out of 16 teams. They also hosted the men’s World Cup in 1975 and finished fourth out of 12 teams.



As for the women’s World Cup, Malaysia hosted the 12-team tournament in 1983 but the national women’s team did not participate.



The Star of Malaysia