PETALING JAYA: Malaysia finally got the better of reigning Olympic champions Argentina to secure their first win in their final hockey Test match in Buenos Aires on Friday.





The Malaysian team had lost 0-1, 1-6, 2-7, 1-2 in the first four matches in Mar Del Plata before holding Argentina to a 1-1 draw in the fifth Test match on Thursday.



National coach Stephen Van Huizen was glad to finally end their tour with a win.



Malaysia got off to a perfect start after midfielder Muhammad Shahril Saabah scored a field goal in the 18th minute and striker Muhammad Haziq Samsul doubled the lead, also from a field goal in the 22nd minute.



Argentina reduced the deficit through Pedro Ibarra’s penalty corner in the 41st minute but the Malaysians held their fort to deny Argentina from snatching a draw.



“They kept coming at us but we fought hard to keep them out and we counter-attacked when we won possession,” said Stephen.



“We defended well in the end to earn a deserved win. Proud of the players and the turnaround in the last two games,” he said.



Stephen said all the hard work over the last three weeks has helped the players to play till the end.



“It was our best game on the tour ... It was a tough match and we had to work hard all the way.



“They tried every trick and pushed us to work very hard for the win. Our physical condition is much better after the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the tempo of the games were very high,” Stephen said



The Test series is part of Malaysia’s preparation for the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in August where the national side is hoping to win the gold medal and secure an automatic slot to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The Star of Malaysia