



It was a different state of affairs in the second match of the series as the Green Army raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening quarter. An early penalty corner shot pinged off the post only for Emily Beatty to pick up the rebound and put her side in front in the 4thminute. 4 minutes later and the lead was doubled by Yvonne O’Byrne from another effective penalty corner routine. Emily Dark posed the first threat for Scotland as she sent a PC drag flick towards Emma Buckley’s goal but the Cork Harlequins keeper made a strong save. Deirdre Duke made it 3-0 with an unstoppable shot high into the net, leaving Lucy Camlin little chance. The Green Army didn’t take their foot off the peddle despite the lead and Beatty was again in on goal but this time her shot clipped the crossbar. Roisin Upton was denied after a well worked PC variation from Ireland’s 4thcorner and the Scottish defence recovered well from an early Irish onslaught.





The goals didn’t stop though and Ellen Curran added to her sides tally 2 minutes into the second half. Minutes later the lead was extended as a bad tackle on Anna O’Flanagan in the circle saw the Green Army awarded a penalty stroke which Zoe Wilson duly dispatched into the goal. Lucy Lanigan got Scotland on the scoresheet as she got a sliding touch from a penalty corner strike to clip the ball past Buckley. Hannah Matthews picked up a green card and Charlotte Watson made full use of the player advantage to slip in front of Buckley for her team’s second goal. But the Green Army ended on a high with a penalty corner goal from O’Flanagan in the final minute of the game.



Glasgow National Hockey Centre



Ireland 6 (Beatty, O’Byrne, Duke, Curran, Wilson, O’Flanagan)

Scotland 2 (Lanigan, Watson)



Starting: E Buckley, K Mullan (Captain), E Beatty, R Upton, L Colvin, H Matthews, S Torrans, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke, E Curran



Subs: A Naughton, Y O’Byrne, S McCay, N Carroll, A McFerran, C Watkins, R Barry



Ireland 1vs0 Scotland 31/5/18 7pm

Ireland 6vs2 Scotland 2/6/18 3pm

Ireland vs Scotland 3/6/18 11am



Irish Hockey Association media release