

Photo by Mark Pugh



Ireland won the second match of the Celtic Series 6-2 to make it two wins from two and a series victory for the visitors.





Ireland had the ball in the net early doors but it was ruled illegal by the umpire. The Irish wouldn’t be denied for long however and they took the lead through a rocket strike off the post and in by Emily Beatty.



It soon went to 2-0 soon after from a penalty corner finish. Lucy Camlin in goal for Scotland made an initial save but it fell kindly for Yvonne O’Bryne to score from close range.



Scotland won a penalty corner of their own after some good running by Laura Swanson and Sarah Jamieson. Emily Dark’s resulting drag flick however was well saved by the Ireland keeper keeping the score at 2-0 to Ireland.



As the quarter neared an end Ireland went 3-0 up with an excellent finish high into the net by Deirdre Duke.



Ireland hit the bar as they continued to pressurise Scotland in the second quarter. Then Scotland broke forward and won a penalty corner. This time Charlotte Watson’s drag flick zipped just wide of the target.



Ireland scored their fourth goal of the match early in the second half. It was Duke who bagged her second of the day when she lobbed the ball into an empty net for 4-0.



Ireland was then awarded a penalty stroke for a stick tackle and Zoe Wilson dispatched from the spot to make it 5-0.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Then Scotland pulled one back when Lucy Lanigan slid in to score from a penalty corner routine half way through Q3.



The Scots played some nice hockey in the fourth with Laura Swanson, Katie Robertson, and Bex Condie combining well.



Scotland scored again when Charlotte Watson nicked in in-front of the Irish goalkeeper to score for a second for Scotland. 5-2.



Almost immediately Ireland scored a fortunate sixth goal from a penalty corner through Anna O’Flanagan to make it 6-2 to the visitors with 46 seconds left to play.



The match ended with an Irish victory and a Celtic Series victory.



Scottish Hockey Union media release