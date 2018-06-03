Eight men teams played today the last group games and prepare themselves for semifinals that will take place on Tuesday, June 5th. Venezuela surprised, and took over Uruguay.



Macarena Ilabaca





South American Games (2018mODESUR) Cochabamba 2018: Uruguay vs. Venezuela. Photo Oscar Munoz Badilla



Cochabamba. Definition Saturday in Cochabamba’s South American Games 2018.





But without a doubt, Venezuela was the great protagonist of this day. With a narrow score defeated 3-2 Uruguay. The'chamos' celebrated the triumph with the sound of the final whistle.



VENEZUELA SURPRISES



Uruguay and Venezuela played the last game of the day. They performed a really intense match until the last minute.



Although Uruguay started leading the score, Venezuela managed to equalize in the 43rd minute, surpassing in the 50th minute and sealing the final score in the 53rd minute.



With the final whistle, Venezuela’s team celebrated and began to forge their way to the podium representing men’s hockey of its country.



The goals of the winning team were converted by: Andy Adrián (2) and Dixon Abreu.



Gabriel Ferreira and Joaquín Rodríguez scored for Uruguay.



CHILE UNBEATEN



For its part, Chile managed to consolidate its successful passage through the Odesur Games, as they won 7-0 over Peru in a match that they fully dominated.



In this way, Chile accumulated 20 goals that were made against Brazil and Paraguay.



Axel Troncoso (2), Jose Hurtado, Felipe Renz, Juan Ignacio Amoroso, Sven Richter and Vicente Martin scored today for Chile .



Today's result leaves Chile in first place in group B and they must face Venezuela in the semifinals.



BRAZIL SECURES A PLACE IN SEMIS



Earlier this Saturday, Brazil faced Paraguay, winning the game 5-1. The Brazilians improved their game and changed the result of the game againts Chile.



The goals against Paraguay were converted by Lucas Paixao (2), Matheus Borgues, (2) and Viincius Vaz.



Brazil finished in second place of group B, and will face Los Leones in semifinals.



BOLIVIA WILL PLAY FOR THE LAST PLACES



No matches won or goals scored, Bolivia will face Peru, to define according to the results of Tuesday, from fifth to eighth place together with Uruguay and Paraguay.



Marc Ganly (4), Martin Ferreiro (3), Nicolás Acosta, Federico Moreschi, Federico Gómez, Alan Andino and Gonzalo Merino scored for Argentina.



In the last match they had left in this group phase, Bolivia lost 12-0 against the Leones, who maintained control of the game during the four quarters and who - yes - had some arrivals to the Argentinean goal, they could not capitalized and of them and beat experience of the team led by Matías Vila.



Semifinals on Tuesday will be: Argentina vs Brazil at 08 am, followed by Chile vs Venezuela at 10:30 am Bolivia and Uruguay 1:00 pm and 3:30 Uruguay vs Paraguay



Pan American Hockey Federation media release