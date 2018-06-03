XI South American Games Cochabamba 2018 (M) - Day 3
Cochabamba (BOL)
Results 2 June 2018
ARG v BOL (Pool A) 12 - 0
PER v CHI (Pool B) 0 - 7
URU v VEN (Pool A) 2 - 3
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|2
|18
|9
|2
|Venezuela
|3
|2
|0
|1
|16
|5
|11
|6
|3
|Uruguay
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|3
|4
|Bolivia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|28
|-28
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chile
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|0
|18
|9
|2
|Brazil
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|3
|Peru
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10
|-8
|1
|4
|Paraguay
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|14
|-12
|1