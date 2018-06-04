By The Hockey Paper





Malaysia women have shown ‘tremendous improvement’ in recent years (PIC: Ady Kerry)



Malaysia will put in bids this week to host major tournaments over the next four years, including the 2022 World Cups.





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) will submit bids to to host the 2022 Men and Women’s World Cups, as well as the 2019 Men’s World Hockey Series Final and 2021 Women’s Series Final.



It hasn’t been confirmed whether the World Cup bids will be a joint tournament.



In 2014, the Hague hosted the first dual hockey showpiece since 1998. The World Cup returns this year as two tournaments in different cities, with London hosting the women’s and Bhubaneswar, India staging the men’s 16-team event.



Malaysia has hosted the World Cup twice, in 1975 and 2002, where they finished eighth.



The FIH men’s Hockey Series Finals will take place in June next year for the first time.



The tournament also serves as a qualifier for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



“We were offered by FIH to host the brand new Hockey Series Finals as they believe we have the infrastructure and capabilities to host. FIH sees Malaysia as a great venue to host world class events,” MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal told reporters recently.



“We are also serious about hosting both the men and women’s editions of the 2022 World Cup because our boys and girls show tremendous improvement and are able to compete with any world-class team.”



Malaysia’s bids will be submitted to the International Hockey Federation (FIH).



