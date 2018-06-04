

Photo by Mark Pugh



Ireland won the final match of the Celtic Series 5-1 to make it a clean sweep of victories over Scotland in the three-match contest at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





It was a quick end-to-end start to the game with both sides looking to end the series on a high.



Scotland’s first opportunity of the match came when Heather Howie turned quickly in the D and fired a shot at goal on the reverse, but it zipped over the bar.



Ireland took the lead as the first quarter reached a close. The goal came from a good solo run and strike into the top corner of the net by Kathryn Mullan.



After the restart there was nearly an equaliser for Scotland. Laura Swanson charged down a clearance at a penalty corner and the ball shot just over the bar.



It was Ireland who would score next however. Players piled into the Scotland D and Naomi Carroll forced the ball over the line to go 2-0 up.



Just before half time Ireland went 3-0 up from a penalty corner, this time Hannah Matthews provided the finish at the left of the goal.



Ireland scored early in the second half when a slick penalty corner was converted by Emily Beatty to go 4-0 up.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Scotland continued to fight hard and nearly got on the score sheet through a penalty corner that saw Millie Brown slide in to deflect goal ward, but it was well saved.



Some great play by Alison Meeke of Ireland saw her speed past trailing Scotland defenders but her eventual shot smashed off the post and bounced clear.



Scotland pulled one back in the fourth quarter and it was a great debut goal for Hanna McKie. The youngster cut in from the right and smashed the ball into the far corner to make it 4-1.



Ireland then went 5-1 up from a penalty corner, a carbon copy of their previous penalty corner, and it was Beatty who was the scorer for her second of the contest.



It finished 5-1 and gave the visitors a great Celtic Series victory as they prepare to compete at the World Cup in London.



Scotland will face Italy in the Italian Series on Tuesday 12 June; Thursday 14 June; and Friday 15 June.





Ireland with the Celtic Series trophy – photo by Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release