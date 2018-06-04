

Lizzie Colvin (right) earned her 150th cap



Similar to yesterday’s performance the Green Army came out of the blocks hunting for goals. Naomi Carroll nearly got the scoreboard ticking inside the opening 5 minutes but her diving reverse drew a good save from Lucy Camlin. Katie Mullan scored the opening goal with some superb solo skill as she dribbled past 2 defenders on the baseline to fire into the net on her reverse. Laura Swanson nearly restored parity moments later when she charged down a clearance but her shot flew over the bar. Carroll got her goal in the 22nd minute as she slipped her marker to deflect home a ball across the circle from Nicci Daly. On the cusp of half time the Green Army made it 3-0 as Shirley McCay executed a well worked penalty corner routine that saw Hannah Matthews tap in at the post.





McCay was again on hand in the opening exchanges of the second half to set up another PC goal, this time it was Emily Beatty who got the goal-bound deflection. Lizzie Colvin, earning her 150th cap today, very nearly created her sides 5th goal as she set Deirdre Duke up in the circle but the final pass missed the sliding Carroll by inches. In the 53rd minute Scotland got on the scoresheet via Hannah McKie after some sloppy defending but moments later Beatty had her second from Ireland’s 4th PC. The final score finished 5-1 and the Green Army took a clean sweep of the series with 3 victories.







Glasgow National Hockey Centre



Ireland 5 (Mullan, Carroll, Matthews, Beatty x2)

Scotland 1 (McKie)



Starting: K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, N Carroll, R Upton, A McFerran, C Watkins, L Colvin, N Daly, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke



Subs: E Buckley, A Naughton, Y O’Byrne, E Beatty, H Matthews, E Curran, A Meeke



Ireland 1vs0 Scotland 31/5/18 7pm

Ireland 6vs2 Scotland 2/6/18 3pm

Ireland 5vs1 Scotland 3/6/18 11am



Irish Hockey Association media release