XI South American Games Cochabamba 2018 (W) - Day 3
Cochabamba (BOL)
PER v BRA (Pool A) 0 - 1
CHI v BOL (Pool B) 6 - 0
PAR v URU (Pool B) 0 - 6
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|34
|0
|34
|6
|2
|Brazil
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|13
|-12
|3
|3
|Peru
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|-22
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Uruguay
|3
|2
|1
|0
|13
|1
|12
|7
|2
|Chile
|3
|2
|1
|0
|12
|1
|11
|7
|3
|Bolivia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|13
|-9
|3
|4
|Paraguay
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|15
|-14
|0