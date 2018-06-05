



The Olympic Games has produced many great hockey stories over the years. Perhaps the best came 28 years ago at the Moscow Games, when teams were depleted and the IOC frantically scratched around following the western boycott in the aftermath of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan on Christmas Day 1979.





These were Zimbabwe hockey’s Games, with memories stirred following the passing of Liz Chase last month.



Chase had formed a team which had just over a month to prepare for the Games after five teams had pulled out.



The Times obituary of Chase set the scene. “In what was surely one of the most bizarre starts to an Olympic campaign, the Zimbabwe women’s hockey team set off from Harare for the 1980 Moscow Games in an aircraft used to transport meat. They had to cope with the overpowering stench, strapped in like paratroopers down either side, their luggage piled up in the middle.”



Robert Mugabe had been in charge of Zimbabwe, now an independent country, for only three months when the IOC came calling. On their return, Mrs Mugabe promised each member of the ‘Golden Girls’ an ox as they finished atop the podium during a whirlwind two weeks in Moscow.



The team had never seen an artificial pitch before and initially didn’t have the right shoes. Soon they were invited to the Kremlin as officials and athletes alike clamoured to know their story and be seen pictured with them.



Their gold was secured with a victory over Austria. As Chase told The Times: “Zimbabwe didn’t even have its own national anthem,” she said. “They played the Olympic anthem, that’s all. But there was the Zimbabwe flag and we were all so proud.”



They never did receive an ox when they returned to public adulation. Sally Mugabe gave them a packet of meat each which Chase and the team found ‘hilarious’.



Chase became a lecturer in PE and a sports administrator thereafter. Her legacy, according to The Times, is a synthetic pitch at Wits, opened three years ago to the tune of £750,000, a figure she was instrumental in finding funds for.



