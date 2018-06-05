Scott Dudinskie







Cathy Keiser said Wednesday she lives “to do the best I can at everything I do.”





However, she came to the realization during the recent junior high field hockey season that could no longer be the case for coaching the sport she loves and caring for the man she loves.



Keiser made the difficult decision to step away from the Selinsgrove program she led to 619 wins and 25 district championships over the last 34 varsity seasons. Her husband of 33 years, Ben, suffered a serious stoke last summer and his recovery “that we’re continuing to believe could happen,” Keiser said, “is not happening in the timing we were hoping for.



Keiser was buoyed during the 2017 season by her assistant coaches, team parents and other volunteers who eased the burden of her coaching the Seals to a 20-2 record and the No. 13 national ranking while Ben was hospitalized in the Philadelphia area. Ben was released in October and has since been cared for at home.



“I thought I could make it work so I tried junior high and gave it my best shot, but it was far too stressful,” said Keiser. “At the end of the day I was exhausted and not able to give 100 percent to the junior high team and to my husband. I live to do the best I can at everything I do, but it’s family first and when I wasn’t home for him I realized it was time.



“Honestly, I wanted to (coach) a few more years but really (the decision to retire) wasn’t that far off.”



Keiser became the 12th high school field hockey coach in U.S. history to achieve 600 wins on Sept. 7. She amassed a career record of 619-109-29 with 25 district crowns, including the last 13 in a row.



“She’s impacted everyone’s lives on the team and in school,” said Danielle Alba, the lone senior starter on last season’s team. “She was big on family and made everyone feel like she was part of her family. She was also a great coach at helping everyone develop their skills on the field.”



Keli Smith-Puzo, a three-time All-American at Maryland and two-time U.S. Olympian (2008, 2012), was recently inducted to the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame. The 1997 Selinsgrove graduate tweeted Wednesday, “I am forever indebted to Coach Keiser! She is truly one of the most compassionate, sincere and honest individuals in the game. We all love you, Cath and thanks for 35 years of greatness.”



Keiser said she broke the news to the team Tuesday, and that “it was difficult but the girls are just wonderful and so understanding. There were many tears ... but I know they will be in good hands.”



Keiser heaped praise on her assistant coaches over the years — the most recent group included Roz Erb (19 years), Missy Bingaman (nine), Donna Prince (who coached Keiser at Selinsgrove), Lauri Burns and Kara Rothermel, who volunteered on the staff — team parents, school administrators and supporters of the program. She gushed about the scores of girls who came through the program, “worked hard and loved it and had so much fun together.”



“When I was teaching and had some rough days, I would go to practice with those girls and be in heaven,” she said.



And Keiser said she was blessed to have the support of a husband who “was there with me from Day One,” doing whatever was needed so she could continue to coach while raising sons Ryan and Justin. “His support has been amazing.”



“It was such a joy and a pleasure to coach at Selinsgrove,” she said. “I’m very satisfied with what our community and our little hockey family has accomplished.”



Content courtesy of Scott Dudinskie, The Daily Item



USFHA media release