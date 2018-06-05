By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The 1Mas Hockey Development programme, that has produced players for the men and women’s national teams, will be discontinued.





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said funds for the programme has dried out.



The 1Mas programme was started by the MHC in 2010 with an aim to widen the base of quality young players in the country.



While it did not work out in some states, the others are still actively involved with the grassroots initiative.



"The funding for 1Mas has dried out and we will stop the programme,” said Subahan.



“However, 1Mas development director Tai Beng Hai has been entrusted to come up with a new module on how to continue development at state level, under a new name, of course," said Subahan.



The programme, which focuses on the 13 and under group, produced several players who went on to represent the country.



"The 1Mas did help strengthen the base and also provided quality players for the national team but we have to discontinue it,” he said.



Beng Hai has been given a month to come up with a new plan and present it to MHC.



The decision to stop the programme could affect development in states.



At the recent National Under-16 Championships, 1Mas boys chief coach S. Velappan noted that players are of better quality in the tournament thanks to the development initiative.



“Some boys, who were under 1Mas, had very good basics and were skillful compared to the previous editions,” said Velappan.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey