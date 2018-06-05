

©: Jm Llorens



Real Club de Polo claimed their 14th Spanish national title while Junior FC – despite losing in the national final – will join them in next year’s Euro Hockey League following their super run this season.





In the decider, Polo eventually won 3-1 in a shoot-out over Junior after normal time had ended 2-2 in a hotly contested battle in Barcelona.



On Saturday, Max Plennevaux’s single goal put Polo into the final with a 1-0 win over Atletic Terrassa, meaning the winner of the second semi-final between Junior and Club de Campo would take an EHL place.



There, Oriol Salvador scored a 70th minute goal to win the tie 3-2, completing a remarkable comeback. Campo had led 2-0 with 11 minutes to go but goals from Javier Garcia and Nil Escude saw Junior draw level before the last minute winner.



It means the Sant Cugat side will become just the fifth Spanish club to take part in the EHL when they line out next season.



As for Sunday’s final, Borja Llorens put Polo in front in the 23rd minute from a corner but Nil Mari levelled a minute later.



Plennevaux put Polo in front once more before half-time and the game remained that way for a long spell before Junior eventually got their equaliser in the 69th minute.



But an historic title was to prove elusive as Mario Fernandez in the Polo goal conceded just once while his side scored three of their efforts to win the crown.



It completed a super season for Polo who won the regular season title as well along with the Catalonian Cup. Club Egara will also go to the EHL following their Copa del Rey victory with Junior completing the Spanish trio of entrants.



Euro Hockey League media release