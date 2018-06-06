



SoftCo, the leading global Finance Automation Software Provider today announced a major sponsorship deal with the Ireland Women’s Hockey team incorporating the Hockey World Cup in London.





This is the first time that the Irish team have qualified for a hockey World Cup since 2002 and will compete in Group B against Olympic champions England, the USA and India from 21stJuly to 5thAugust 2018. In addition, Hockey Ireland is set to announce details of the ‘SoftCo Series’ World Cup preparation matches against Canada taking place in Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club on 15th– 16thJune.



The Ireland Women’s Hockey team join SoftCo’s world-class sponsorship family which includes New Zealand and Ireland rugby legends Dan Carter and Ronan O’Gara, PGA Tour stars Chesson Hadley and Troy Merritt and European Tour Sixes champion Gavin Moynihan.



Susan Spence, Co-Founder, SoftCo, said:



“We are delighted to support the Ireland Women’s Hockey Team at this exciting time with the team heading to London for 2018 World Cup. Although SoftCo is a global organisation, we are proud of our Irish roots and it is great to see the team compete on the world stage in such a huge event.”



Commenting at the announcement, Jerome Pels, CEO Hockey Ireland:



“Hockey Ireland was in need of major investment to help our squad prepare for the 2018 World Cup. SoftCo has answered that call and injected vital funds into our organisation which will have a direct impact on the women’s team as they fine tune their World Cup preparations.”







About SoftCo



Established in 1990, SoftCo is a leading global software company with over one million business users worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, SoftCo has offices in Boston, Manchester, and Helsinki. Our Smart Automation technology is transforming how organisations manage their Procure-to-Pay processes, reducing costs and ensuring organisations meet their compliance obligations. SoftCo’s worldwide customers include Volkswagen, Primark, Sunny Delight, the Finnish Government, and PWC. Visit www.SoftCo.comfor more information



About The SoftCo Foundation



The SoftCo Foundation was established with the goal of providing support to projects worldwide that could make a difference to people’s lives. The goal of the Foundation is to take a practical approach and to provide assistance to those who need it the most. Most recently, the SoftCo Foundation has established a food bank for those in need, and has funded an innovative new Lymphoma Tissue Bank at Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospital in London, which will aid research in curing blood cancers for future generations.



Irish Hockey Association media release