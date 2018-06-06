Anwar Zuberi



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) whose alleged bogus elections are making headlines in the country, has opened its coffers for foreign coaches while at the same time it is not prepared to spend a single penny for local people who have remained involved in different capacities with the team’s training, it emerged on Tuesday.





The PHF, according to sources, has hired the services of Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans for a lucrative package of Euro 8,000 per month (Rs1.1 million) besides other fringe benefits. The PHF secretary has not disclosed Oltmans’ package to the media since his appointment.



The 63-year-old Dutch coach, who is here on his second stint – March 1, 2018 to Sept 1, 2020 — was getting Indian Rs 9.5 lakh per month by the Indian Hockey Federation before taking up the present assignment with Pakistan.



Pakistan’s goal-keeping coach Shahid Ali Khan parted ways with the PHF on the grounds of step-motherly treatment. He was annoyed upon learning that his name was not sent for the Commonwealth Games as one of the coaches.



Physical trainer Imran Khan, who remained associated with the team’s training on the eve of the Commonwealth Games, also left the camp in disgust.



Earlier, the PHF specially invited former international Safdar Abbas’s son and a qualified physical trainer, Mudassir Abbas from Australia and handed a meagre amount to him for his services.



Last but not the least, the PHF utilised the services of veteran athletics coach Mohammad Talib by handing him a batch of eight senior players to improve their physical fitness.



“On the instruction of the Dutch coach, PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed asked me to improve the physical fitness of these players as they may make a comeback in the team,” Talib told Dawn.



Talib said he was happy that four of the eight players have made it to the national team after a fortnight training.



Talib, who has remained involved with a number of gold medal winning hockey and other teams in the past, said he takes pride to groom the players without any interest but regrets that nobody acknowledges his work.



