BHUBANESWAR: Preparations are in full swing ahead of the much anticipated Hockey Men's World Cup, to be played from November 28 to 16 December at the iconic Kalinga Stadium.





The Odisha government and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been chalking out massive plans to give a facelift to the host city and several measures are being taken to improve the infrastructure, transportation and ambience for the biggest competition.



After the successful organisation of the Hockey World League (HWL) Final in 2017, the city will be hosting the prestigious World Cup.



"We are taking several measures to ensure that the World Cup is a grand success. The city of Bhubaneswar is going through a massive overhaul which will make it a favourable destination for all hockey enthusiasts from across the globe," said Sports secretary Vishal Dev.



"Through the collaboration between Bhubaneswar Development Authority, Odisha Tourism and multiple other state departments, we are working towards elevating the holistic experience for the visiting fans and the people of Odisha. We want the fans to walk away having witnessed top quality hockey action intertwined with the rich cultural heritage that Odisha offers", he added.



BMC is making sure that fans from across the world can enjoy the world-class hospitality that Odisha has to offer.



With less than six months to go for the 16-team competition, the local civic body will be executing three main projects which will help in building the core infrastructure and beautify the city.



Around 100 e-toilets will also be set-up in the city during the tournament to make sure that the sanitation situation is taken care of and tourists from all parts of the world can enjoy a clean and green environment, said an official.



Besides, a better drainage system will also be put in place to deal with the monsoons.



The civic body has commissioned artists from all over the state to paint the city with their creative exemplifications on hockey, with a number of walls throughout the city being their canvas.



A major chunk of the problem during big tournaments lies in the transportation facilities in the host cities. Therefore, the BMC is making sure that the number of city buses and non-motorised alternatives are in place to accommodate a large number of tourists who will be coming to witness the tournament.



As many as 200 new buses in two phases will be deployed in the city by the Capital Region Urban Transport, and the 110 old buses will also be used, making sure that a comprehensive 319 buses will be serving the public during the tournament, said the official.



The renovation work of the Kalinga Hockey Stadium has also entered its final phase with the capacity being increased to 15000 by extending the stands and building two new galleries.



